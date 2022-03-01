CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Reilly, also known as “Bob”, 79, of Cortland, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 9, 1943, in Valley Head, West Virginia, a son of the late William P. and Nellie (Fox) Reilly.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving proudly and honorably from 1962-1965.

Bob worked as an electrician at American Welding and Novelis in Warren, for 43 years.

Bob was a past member of First Assembly of God in Warren, where he operated the sound system. He was presently a member of North Mar Church, where he served as a Deacon for several years.

Bob enjoyed golfing, corn hole and spending time with his family. He was a man of great faith, hard work and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years, Phyllis M. Reilly of Cortland, Ohio; son, Todd (Julie) Reilly; daughter, Kristen (Chris) Beatty; four granddaughters, Brooke (Joshua) Brown, Jocelyn Beatty, Vanessa Reilly and Andrea Reilly; sister, Nancy Thomas; aunt, Marie Leigh; brothers and sisters-in-law, Toni Meade, Jeanne (Joe) Kish and Terry (Bill) Ambrose and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at North Mar Church, where Pastor Myron D. Daum will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to North Mar Church, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.