William Perry “Willie” Brister, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Perry “Willie” Brister, 28, of Girard, OH passed away on August 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born November 2, 1990 in Warren, OH, a son of George E. Brister, Jr. and Carol L. (Jackson) Brister.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 2009, where he was on the Robotics team.

After graduation he went to serve his country in the United States Army, serving in Afghanistan. While in the Army he went through basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, and was stationed at Ft. Stewart in Georgia.

Willie loved to go target shooting and collect firearms, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and exercising. He also played Xbox, loved his cat “Jules” and his late pet chicken named “Penguin”. He was constantly video chatting with his longtime friend “Indira”. Willie was a devout 4 Seasons Flea market shopper and was known to take things apart out of curiosity, but not always get them back together.

Willie’s final act of service was as an organ donor, where his gift will save or improve the lives of many.

Willie will be sadly missed by his mother, Carol L. (Donald Moke) Brister of Warren, Ohio, father, George E. (Brenda) Brister, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, daughter Aa’Ryah Brister, sister, Brandy (Marcus) Woods of Warren, Ohio and brother, George (April) Brister, III of Girard, Ohio. His extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews will mourn his loss as well.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Allan McCracken will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. A celebration of Willie’s life will follow at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Banquet Hall, 899 Everett Hull Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

The family requests that material contributions be made in his memory to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

