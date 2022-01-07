WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – He was born November 3, 1940 and passed away at home on January 3, 2022. He was 81 years old.

Born in Warren, Ohio to John and Anna (Miller) Kachenko.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School where he excelled in Track and Field.

He entered the United States Naval Service during the Vietnam War and served from 1963-1967. He was the Recruit Chief Petty Officer for his graduating squadron and a Plane Captain on the aircraft carriers, The Saratoga and The Intrepid.

He married Kathy Hoffman whom he met at the Causeway Bait Shop in Mecca, Ohio. After leaving Jacksonville, Florida from the Navy, they moved to Boulder, Colorado where they had one daughter, Sally L. Kachenko. He worked as a carpenter. Kathy and Oscar divorced in 1976. He never remarried.

Oscar’s daughter and granddaughter Kate P. Kachenko (12) reside in Erie, CO. Siblings Maxine “Sissy” Jamison, MaryAnne “Jayne” Gorby and Janice “Tootle” Loomis all reside in Mecca, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by brothers Robert, John and Nick Kachenko and sisters Margaret Lunder, Helen Galbincea, Betty Packman, Irene “Dolly” McCready and Pauline Kachenko.’’

Oscar had lots of family around him since he returned to Mecca in 1989. His love and passion was working at the family-owned Causeway Sport Shop. He had breakfast every Sunday with his sister “Sissy” and was always welcomed by nearby family. His daughter enjoyed their Sunday morning phone conversations that made them both feel not so far apart.

Oscar’s second family were his friends at the Moose Lodge in Mecca, The Lake Tavern, The Hole in the Wall, people on the causeway, people at the bait shop and around town. His daughter says, “thank you for all who cared for him, chatted him up and loved him! He had a great appreciation for all of you. He never had to live lonely because of all of you”.

Oscar will be charismatically remembered for his love of fishing on Mosquito Lake or at least knowing WHERE the fish were on any given day and his willingness, (sometimes eagerness) to talk baseball, football, politics, lotto numbers and the weather.

Oscar lived simply and did not request services. It is the family’s hope that a celebration of life can occur later in the year.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.