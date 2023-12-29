WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Mark” Heatherly, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, December 25, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born January 22, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Gloria (Griffeth) Heatherly.

Mark was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed hunting.

Mark is survived by his mother, Gloria (Griffeth) Heatherly; stepdaughter, Donielle; brother, Douglas Heatherly of Charlotte, North Carolina; nephew, William Walker Heatherly and niece, Ashley Marie Heatherly.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Heatherly.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

