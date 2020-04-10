William L. Shapiro, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Shapiro, 79, of Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1941 in Warren, a son of Sigmond J. and Ruth (Leopold) Shapiro.

William was a 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He then went on to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1962.

He worked as a licensed insurance agent, owning and operating his own agency for a time. For eighteen years he has worked for the Paige and Byrnes Insurance Agency in Howland.

He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1962-68.

He married the former Linda M. (Broberg) on November 29, 1969. They shared 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Besides his wife, William is survived by two children, Brian Shapiro of Howland and Jennifer (Jason) McDowell of Columbus. He also leaves behind two brothers, Dr. Richard (Anita) Shapiro of Canfield and Dr. Mark (Donna) Shapiro of Greensboro, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Ian and Alyssa McDowell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to being involved with Niles Rotary for 30 plus years, he was an active member of Nar-Anon. He also enjoyed riding his Spyder and was a member of the Spyder Riders Club.

William touched many lives and will be missed by so many.

Due to the current public health situation no funeral services or calling hours will be held at this time. A service honoring his life will be planned for at a later date.

William will be laid to rest in the Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family requests material contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm Street, Youngstown, OH 44505, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Shapiro are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

