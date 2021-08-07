William L. Kemp, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bishop William L. Kemp, 88, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born March 23, 1933 in Charlestown, Indiana, the son of the late Prentice Meade and Mettie (Collins) Kemp.



William was a retired minister from Champion Church of God after 29 years of ministry.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War and received the following decorations/medals: Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Korean PUC, Purple Heart, and National Defense Service Medal.



He was an avid hunter, enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and church family.



He is survived by his daughter, Ramona (Rob) Smith of Salem, Ohio; son, William M. (Janesa) Kemp of Champion, Ohio; wife, Betty Yvonne (Brown) Kemp of Niles, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty P. Kemp, whom he married and shared 54 years of marriage until her passing February 9, 2008; son, Randall W. Kemp and sisters, Mary, Berta and Marie.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Champion Church of God, where Rev. Dennie Land will officiate and military honors will be observed.



Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Champion Church of God.



Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Church of God, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may view William’s obituary and/or send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.