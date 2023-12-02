WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” James Marburger, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1940, in Cortland, Ohio, the son of the late Karl William and the late Lillian Catherine (Krantz) Marburger.

William was a 1959 graduate of Cortland High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bill was employed by General Refractories for 30 years and was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge.

Bill was an adamant Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns, and Indians fan. He played baseball and coached after exiting the service. Bill enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and eating good food.

He is survived by his siblings, Marcia A. Yargo of Warren, Ohio, June M. (William) Lamb of Champion, Ohio, Karl W. Marburger of Phuket, Thailand, Robert D. (Carol) Marburger of Pahrump, Nevada and Kevin E. (Patricia) Marburger of Cortland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna J. Marburger.

A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.