William J. Wilkes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Wilkes, 67, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 27, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Wilkes and the late Anita (Coppage) Wilkes.

On March 30, 1988, he married Linda E. Crank and they have spent the last 32 years together.

He was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1970.

He worked for the steel mills for some time and also as a self employed carpenter.

William was a member and deacon of Barnes Temple Church of God in Christ.

He enjoyed reading, and working in his vegetable garden.

He is survived by his wife, Linda E. Wilkes of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Amber (Brian) Thompson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son, James Pappada of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Benjamin F. Wilkes, Jr. and Sam Wilkes both of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica and Jonathan of California and Vincent stationed with the US Army in Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Sonjia Nicole and Nicholas James.

A private service will be held and cremation will be taking place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

