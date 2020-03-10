William J. Palm, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Palm, 65, of Champion, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home.

He was born March 4, 1955 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of William F. Palm and Myrna E. (Stoyer) Palm Thompson.

Bill was a 1973 graduate of Reynolds High School, where he was an accomplished wrestler. He then went on to attend Youngstown State University where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

After graduating from college he went to work for the Packard Electric Corp. in Warren. He maintained his beloved role as a global team leader in crimp technologies as the company transitioned to Delphi Packard Electric and then to Aptiv, from which he retired after 41 years in 2019. Shortly before retiring, he was honored by Aptiv for Innovation of the Year and inducted into its Innovation Hall of Fame for having achieved 10 patents with the company.

He married the former Rozanne Morella on August 16, 1980. They shared almost 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Bill was a talented landscaper, gardener, and builder and an avid traveler. He spent most of his free time with his wife and their two sons, improving and maintaining their beautiful home and property in Champion. He cherished his time spent traveling and was fortunate to have seem much of the world, both in his role at Packard and in his travels with his family. He was an ardent supporter of the Champion Local schools and the community youth athletic clubs, having coached both of his sons in baseball and soccer with the Champion Athletic Club and Champion Youth Soccer.

Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his two sons; Christopher J. Palm, of Cleveland Heights and David W. Palm, of Stanford, California. He also leaves behind his mother, Myrna E. Thompson, of Hartstown, Pennsylvania and three brothers; Marlon (Sharon) Palm, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Rory (Teresa) Palm, of Quakerstown, Pennsylvania and Robert (Cheryl) Palm, of North Wales, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Marla Ann Palm; his step-father, Marlin Minnis; and his mother’s husband, Frank Thompson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Champion Township Cemetery, Champion.

