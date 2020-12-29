William J. Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Anderson, Jr., 49, of Warren, died Christmas day, December 25, 2020, at the Dixon Health Care Center in Steubenville.

“Billy” as he was affectionately known, was born July 1, 1971, in Warren, the son of William J., Sr. and Barbara Jean (Young) Anderson.

He worked as a self-employed owner/operator truck driver for several years.

Bill married the former Kimberly E. Smith on December 22, 2016. They shared 4 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars.

Besides his wife, Bill is survived by five children, Melanie, Angel and Rachel Anderson, Pamela Vandermilt and William Anderson III. He also leaves behind three stepchildren, Joshua (Jacqueline) Smith, Zack Smith and Sarah Marcum; a sister, Heidi (Herb) Schuermann of Arizon and five grandchildren, Sophia, Adilynn, Braydon, Korbin and Harley, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Anderson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.