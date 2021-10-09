William Howard Kochemba, Farmdale, Ohio

FAMRDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Howard Kochemba “Uncle Billy”, 62, of Farmdale, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1959, (Bill would refer to as his unimportant birthday) in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Lucas) Kochemba, Sr.

Bill was “born again” on February 28, 2010, which was the greatest day of his life.

He enjoyed Wednesday night Bible studies with his son, tractor time, mowing lawns, cutting wood with his wife and Sunday drives looking up old farms he used to work. Bill worked for COBA, Kraft Foods and Dean Dairy.

Unashamed, Bill loved to give his testimony to anyone who would listen. Bill was thankful for the grace given to him by his Lord, God and Savior, Jesus and wanted the world to know about this free gift.

One of Bill’s favorites quotes was “I am well or it is well” (not good since according to scripture there is none good, no not one). Bill spent his final days testifying to doctors and nurses about his Savior and reassuring his wife “It is well. We don’t see everything that is going on before us, God has a purpose through all of this.”

Bill leaves behind his wife, Marsha (Braden) Kochemba of Farmdale, Ohio; children, Jessica (Bryan) Wilson, Michael (Tara) Kochemba and Joseph (Stephanie Novak) Kochemba; sister, Lori Kochemba Hineman; four grandchildren, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kochemba, Jr.

As a believer “To live is Christ, to die is gain.”

Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Fowler, OH 44418.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc .

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.