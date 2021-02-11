William Henry Nolan, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Nolan, Jr., 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 23, 1961, in Fort Gordon, Georgia, the son of the late William Henry Nolan, Sr. and the late Margaret (Patterson) Nolan.

Over the years, William was a dishwasher, server and cook.

He graduated from Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Kay (Rehusch) Hoskin-Nolan of Warren, Ohio, whom he married December 5, 2014 and two sisters, Elisha Nolan of Charlotte, North Carolina and Melody of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

