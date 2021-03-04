William Frank Isabella, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Frank Isabella, Jr., 59, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Buckeye Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a lengthy stay at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.



He was born October 26, 1961, in Warren, a son of William F. Isabella, Sr. and Rosemary (Sernulka-Isabella) Daugherty.



William was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and furthered his education at the Akron Barber College in Akron, Ohio.

He worked as a barber in Akron, Warren and Worthington, Ohio for 25 years.



Billy was a faithful Christian who loved studying and quoting the Gospels, as well as studying many various faiths. He was a devoted animal lover and he especially enjoyed his bulldogs, Kimbo, Ziggy and Montgomery. He was also an avid sports fan and proud supporter of Ohio State Buckeyes football, which is why his family requests those attending calling hours and services to please dress casually and wear your favorite Buckeyes attire.



He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Daugherty of Columbus; father, William F. Isabella, Sr.; a son, Michael Aarron Isabella of Columbus and two sisters, Cindy (Kenneth) Shaw of Westerville and Carolyn Watson of Largo, Florida. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Serah, Casey, Joseph, Dustin, Julianna and Hayden; his beloved uncles, Steve (Mary) Sernulka and Pete (Jan) Superak and their children and grandchildren; a half-brother, Joe Isabella and Anita, a half-sister, of Warren.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with Pastor David Natale and the Rev. Fr. Simeon Sibenik officiating. The family will received friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.



Interment will take place in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



