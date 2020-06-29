William Fogle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Howard Fogle, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 11, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Howard Fogle and the late Dorothy Elizabeth (Omeroid) Fogle.

William “Bill” retired from Ohio Edison (First Energy) and spent 22 years in the Ohio National Guard-14-16th Transportation Unit Akron Canton Airport.

Bill enjoyed fishing, bowling and was involved in the Lordstown Lion’s Club.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Judith Ann (Porter) Fogle of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Melenie (Ian Price) Fogle of Niles, Ohio, Michelle (Rick) McMahon of Howland, Ohio and Kimberly Bohannon of Athens, Tennessee; grandchildren, Marisa Woolensack of Niles, Ohio, Benjamin and Dean McMahon of Howland, Ohio and Emily and Jacob Bohannon of Athens, Tennessee and sister, Mary Caesar of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Steven Bohannon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.