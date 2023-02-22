LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Elmer Conrad, 95, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1927, in Jodie, West Virginia, the son of the late Elmer Clyde Conrad and the late Madge Bell Brown.

William graduated from Lordstown High School.

He was employed as a supervisor at Republic Steel Corporation for 30 years. After his employment with Republic Steel, William worked as a rural mail carrier with the United State Post Office for over 10 years.

He was a member of the Plus or Minus 60 Radio and Television Ministry based in Canton, Ohio. William and his wife, “Midge” the former Evelyn M. Cross traveled in a country western band known as Midge and Bill and the Green Valley Boys. They were quite well known and had been the opening act for several major country artists. They also hosted a country music radio program on WHHH during the 1940’s and 1950’s.

He is survived by his sons, William D. (Debbie) Conrad of Howland, Ohio, Thomas L. (Karen) Conrad of Twinsburg, Ohio and David A. (Patricia) Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio; daughter, Evelyn LuAnn Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn M. Conrad, whom he married March 31, 1945; son, Mark L. Conrad; and brother, Lowell Clyde “Bud” Conrad.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.