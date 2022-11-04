GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Pumphrey, Sr., 87, of Girard, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty.

He was born September 16, 1935, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of and the late William F. and Hayde “Almeta” (Wilt) Pumphrey.

William retired from Packard Electric as a tool and die maker and was also a realtor with Snelson and Stevens Reality.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and exercising with his friends at St Joe’s Hospital Cardiac Rahab facility.

He is survived by his sons, Steven (Marybeth) Pumphrey, Sr. of Warren, Ohio and Jeff (Kathy) Pumphrey of The Villages, FL; daughter, Trish (Donald) Fatobene of Cortland, Ohio; siblings, Robert (Pat), Evelyn (Jim), Joann and Janie; grandchildren, Brandon, Bradley, Brooke, Stephanie, Melissa, Steve, Kaz and Zak; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pumphrey, whom he married February 6, 1956; son, William E. Pumphrey, Jr.; great grandson Ethan Woo, and sisters, Judy and Ruby.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Chaplain Dan Tayman will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

