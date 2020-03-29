William E. Love, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Love, 91, of Southington, Ohio died March 28, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Leonard Dane Love and the late Nina (Finlaw) Love.

He was last employed as a laborer at Woods of America Corporation for five years.

William was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church Nazarene.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Logan; brother, Leonard Love, as well as several nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margie Pettit, Pat McCrystal, Virginia Love and Betty Love and his brother, Richard Love.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.