CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. William “Bill” David Weaver, 92 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center.

He was born November 14, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Sherman and May Weaver.

On August 21, 1954 he married Beverly Harris and they have spent the last 68 years together.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He went on to his undergraduate at Kent State University and then on to Kansas City University to receive his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine.

He opened his own family practice on Parkman Road in 1956. Bill was one of the founding Doctors of Warren General Hospital. After 34 years of practice he retired in 1990.

William was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.

He enjoyed golfing and playing on the church league, fishing at their cottage on Pymatuning Lake and coaching Little League baseball for his son’s teams.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 68 years, Beverly Weaver of Cortland, Ohio; son, Matthew (Karen) Weaver of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Thomas Edward (Roberta) Weaver of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Tom), Bryan (Anna), Sarah (Wes), Mark, Nicole and Mitch, as well as his great-granddaughter, Ellen and one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his son, Scott Weaver.

A private memorial service will be held and he will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.