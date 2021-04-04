William David Pritchard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William David Pritchard, Jr., 53, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021 at his residence.

“Bill”, as he was affectionately known, was born September 14, 1967 in Warren, the son of William D., Sr. and Mary Margaret (O’Hara) Pritchard.

He was a 1985 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and especially bragging about his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Bill was a very loving and caring father, grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his three daughters, Amber (Zachery) Rigg of Leavittsburg and Tashanna (David Baldwin II) Stewart and Tashina Stewart, both of Warren. He also leaves behind a sister, Becky (Tony) DiPaolo of Warren and eight grandchildren, Brayden Molnar, Jayden Torres, Leo and Levi Rigg, Carmen, Patien and Ashton Stevenson and David Baldwin III.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Pritchard.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



He will be laid to rest in the Braceville Cemetery, Braceville Township.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William David Pritchard please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.