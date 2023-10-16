WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Darrel Conrad, 77, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born March 20, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William E. and the late Evelyn M. (Cross) Conrad.

Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, majoring in political science.

He attended St. Mary’s Church.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy aboard the USS Bache (DD 470) as a sonar tech.

Bill retired from Packard Electric in 1999 after 30 years of service, where he served as foreman, zone representative and committeeman.

He was a member of the Grand Lodge of F. & A.M. of Ohio Lodge 529, Cortland Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Newton Falls VFW and former commander of the VFW Post 1090. He was an aide to the Chef De Chemin De Fer and former Grand Chef De Gare of the Forty and Eight of Ohio and member of the Little Big Horn Association and Tin Can Sailors Association.

Bill was the family genealogist and historian. He loved music, sang with his family, “Midge and Bill Conrad and the Green Valley Boys”. Bill enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and woodworking. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Odell) Conrad, whom he married April 2, 1994; children, Diane L. (John) Frederick of Warren, Ohio, William J. Conrad of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Robert J. (Gina) Conrad of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brian H. Conrad of Warren, Ohio, Luella A. (Jason) Palo of West Chester, Ohio and Roxane (Chris) Comer of Petersburg, Virginia; brothers, Thomas L. (Karen) Conrad of Twinsburg, Ohio and David A. (Patricia) Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio; sister, Evelyn LuAnn Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark L. Conrad.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Friday, October 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.