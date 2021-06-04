William D. “Bill” Shockey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Shockey, 89, of Warren, died early Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 surrounded by his family, at his residence.



He was born August 26, 1931 in Queens, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles B. and Rettie F. (Osborne) Shockey.



Bill was a 1951 graduate of Bristol High School and worked as a storeroom clerk for the former Van Huffel Tube Corp. in Warren for 35 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1959.



He married the former Blanche M. Willaman on March 28, 1955. They shared 66 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.



Bill was a member of the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, whom he dearly loved.



Besides his wife, Bill is survived by three children; William R. “Randy” Shockey, of Cortland, Richard A. Shockey, of Willoughby, and Pamela L. (Christopher) Stephenson, of Warren. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.



He was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters.



Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Monday, June 7, 2021, in the chapel at the Sager Memorial Cemetery, State Rte. 45, Bristolville, with Chaplain Dan Tayman officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Monday at the Sager Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd. Bldg. E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406, in Bill’s memory.



Arrangements for Mr. Shockey are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

