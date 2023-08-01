CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Szabo, 71, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born August 13, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William and the late Margaret (Machek) Szabo.

William worked as an inspector at General Motors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and collecting antiques.

William will be missed dearly by his loving wife, Betty Ann (Dadds) Bumbico of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Randy Szabo; sisters, Pat (Mike) Piros and Marsha (Tim) Wollam; nine stepchildren and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

