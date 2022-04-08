CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Bryan Hedrick, 94 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his daughter’s home.

He was born October 30, 1927, in Macksville, West Virginia, the son of the late Homer and Nela (Phares) Hedrick.

On October 14, 1950, he married the former Ramona Harper. They shared 68 years of marriage until her passing August 8, 2019.

He was a carpenter at Gibson Construction for years and belonged to Carpenter’s Local 171.

William was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during World War II.

He was a member of Champion Christian Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening.

William is survived by his son, Ken W. Hedrick of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Carolyn (David) Stassin of Warren, Ohio and JoAnn M. Baldwin of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle (Tom), Brian (Clarice), Kirk (Brooke) and Sonya (Peter); ten great-grandchildren and siblings, John, Lorena and Blonda.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl, Avanelle, Wilda and Jerald.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

