SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” St. Clair passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:20 p.m., surrounded by his family.

He was born February 24, 1952, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Bertha Irene & William A. St Clair.

He attended Leavittsburg School and worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years. He started his work career at a young age working at several car repair shops in the area. After retirement, he worked at Southington Schools as a maintenance worker and also at Donaldson Farm and Stoneman Farms.

Bill was active in the Southington Baseball Organization for over 40 years. You could find him at the fields just about every night, dragging fields, picking up garbage or just hanging out in the overhead door of the concession stand watching ball games. He also enjoyed working on cars, lawnmowers or anything mechanical. He was a jack of all trades, if it needed fixed, Bill was the one to call. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching them on TV.

Following high school, he married Cathy Beechy St Clair and together they had three children. Stephanie (Tod) Gilligan, Brandi (Mark) Quinby and William C. (Aimee) St Clair. In 1993, he married Valerie Stolba St Clair and together they had one daughter, Danielle (Brandon Nickerson) St Clair. His grandchildren, Rachel and Katie Barrackman and Trace, Makenna and Tanner Quinby and Indie St Clair and step-grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Gilligan and Jackson, Justin and Abby Iceman.

He is survived by his brother, Russ (Shirley) St Clair; sisters-in-law, Janet (Don) Hoffman and Wendy (Harold) Lippert; and brother-in-law, Russ (Teresa) Stolba. As well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Brenda Crawford and brother, Vern St Clair.

There are no calling hours or services.

He will be laid to rest in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the Southington Baseball Organization P.O. Box 43 Southington, OH 44470.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Living Home Care and Hospice for their support and love during this very difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.