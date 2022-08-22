WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harry Holk III, 56, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer.

He was born January 8, 1966, in Warren, Ohio a son of William H. Holk and Barbara J. Jones.

On February 14, 2000, he married Heidi K. Fritch and they have spent the last 22 years together.

He was a graduate of Southington High School class of 1984.

William served his country in the US Army Reserves during the Iraq War being deployed with the 762nd Transportation Co., and eventually receiving an honorable discharge after 21 years.

He worked as a pipe fitter at Packard Electric for 13 years before he went on to work at Louis Stokes VA Hospital for 17 years.

Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, Senior member of the Civil Air Patrol, Newton Falls AMVETS Post 112, Browns Backers, Cortland Moose Lodge, Wadsworth American Legion Post 170, and VFW Post 1089.

William was an avid Cleveland sports fan and Browns Backer, he loved golfing, fishing, deer hunting and watching NASCAR. He was a very Patriotic man, who was a proud supporter of his country.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi K Holk of Warren, Ohio, son, Brandon W. Holk of Warren, Ohio, daughter, Amanda R. (Ryan Ragland) Shay of DE, parents, William H. and Barbara J. Holk of Southington, Ohio, brothers, Bryon (Angie) Holk of Bristol, Ohio and Brad Holk of Southington, Ohio, nieces and nephews, Brianna, Talon, Crystal as well as great-nieces and nephews, Cameron and Chloe.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 25, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Dr. Betty Angelini will officiate. Masks will be required at church. Military Honors will take place and interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A celebration of Bill’s life will take place on September 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Newton Falls AMVETS Post 112, 37 W Broad St, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Newton Falls AMVETS post 112, in his memory.

