WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Dale Haines, Sr., 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born April 20, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Edward and the late Catherine (Capron) Haines.

Bill was a bricklayer at RTV Steel for over 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Bill enjoyed gardening, fishing on Lake Erie, vacationing, and watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his significant other of over 40 years, Trudy Fridley of Warren, Ohio; his children; grandchildren; and brother, Kenny Haines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frannie, Sonny, Wanda, and Chuck.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.