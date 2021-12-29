SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Allen, 75, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born July 6, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Dorothy (Foft) Allen.

On November 16, 1968, he married the former Nancy Andrews, and together they shared 51 years of marriage.

Bill graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1964, and was employed as a Steel Worker at RG Steel for over 40 years.

William enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, working on cars and keeping his yard maintained. He could be found partying on the “Blue Deck” on Catawba Island with family and friends. William was known for tinkering in his garage, he enjoyed playing with his grandkids and lending a helping hand to others.

He is survived by his sons, Vance Allen of Southington and Vincent (Corrie) Allen of Canfield; grandsons, Andrew Michael of Austintown and Kevin David of Canfield; granddaughter, Alayna Rose of Canfield; grandson, William Vincent of Canfield and a brother, Charles (Virginia) Allen of Leavittsburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. Allen and his parents.

There will be no services at this time. Bill will be laid to rest in Braceville Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the cremation services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.