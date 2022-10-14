HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” A. Hull, 79, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 14, 1943, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lawrence “Pete” Hull and the late Phoebe (Conway) Hull.

He was a graduate from Waynesburg High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Waynesburg University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Kent State University.

He was employed as a school teacher at Warren City Schools East Jr. High School and Reserve Middle School, where he ensured all young adults loved science and math as much as he did for 30 years.

Using memorable experiences such as solar cookers, blood typing and building pinhole cameras to shape the minds of young adults.

Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He taught photography at the Hiram College Summer Scholars Program, administered SAT tests and taught a math class at Harding High School’s night program.

Bill was also active with high school sports, coaching Jr. High boys track, football and girls basketball and was a supervisor at Mollenkopf Stadium. He actively coached and supported his children in their athletic endeavors and was involved in the Howland Athletic Club, as well as, Howland Glen Elementary School’s PTA; serving as the president.

After retiring from Warren city schools, he worked for Trumbull Savings and Loan as an office courier, Howland True Value Hardware Store, Pace Pontiac and Advanced Auto Parts before finally calling it quits. His peers called him “The man of a hundred jobs.”

Bill eventually became a “snowbird” for the last 10 years, spending his winters at Smith Lake Shores Village in Belleview, Florida, where is enjoyed playing pool, Shuffleboard and socializing with the other neighbors from around the country.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia “Ginny” (Fisher) Hull of Warren, whom he married August 1, 1970; daughter, Jennie (Phillip) Ulrich of Wildwood, Missouri; son, Craig (Johanna Gensburg) Hull of Salem and four grandchildren, Lauren Ulrich, Connor Hull, Emmett Hull and Phoebe Hull.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Conway Hull.

Per his wishes there are to be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.