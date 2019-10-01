William B. Eutsey, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William B. Eutsey, 62, of Warren, passed away Sunday evening, September 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on October 6, 1956, in Warren, a son of Grover and Althea (Cesario) Eutsey.

Bill was a 1975 graduate of Howland High School and was employed as a grinder operator for the former RMI Titanium in Niles for 34 years, prior to retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed playing the drums and was a car enthusiast, especially for Chevy Camaros. He was also an avid fan of the rock band Rush and he attended many of their concerts throughout the years. His greatest joy was his beloved cocker spaniel, Buffy, who was his longtime, loyal best friend.

Bill is survived by his father of Niles; two daughters, Lisa M. Eutsey of Globe, Arizona and Linda A. Ball of Warren; a sister, Julie (Don) Bower of Howland and two grandchildren, J’Siah Bush and Desiree Eutsey.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, James Eutsey.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Eutsey are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

