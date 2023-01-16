CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care.

He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris A. (Blood) Straitiff, Sr. in East Pepperell, Massachusetts.

After graduation from Pepperell High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont with an emphasis in horticulture. At the University he affiliated with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

He moved to Ohio and married Edna M. Linsley on June 14, 1958, where he lived until his passing.

He began his career in New Waterford, Ohio with an African Violet greenhouse business. After selling the business, he and Edna moved to Warren. He continued to share his love of flowers and creativity through flower arranging at Miller’s Flowers, Adgate & Sons Flower Shop, Wilson’s and several other flower shops in the area including Tops Grocery Store. He also worked at General Motors, Packard Electric Division.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Warren through which he generously dedicated himself to service as an elder, deacon and teacher and in other capacities as the Lord led.

His hands provided for his family and friends fresh vegetables and fruits, flower arrangements that beautified many places; molded and finished ceramics that are treasured by many; handmade cards, pictures and artwork that blessed the community and many individuals, especially on birthdays. His smile warmed a room and his heart was always willing to welcome those he met. In his later years, he was fondly referred to as “Poppy”. He embodied dependability, diligence and a genuine concern to take care of others.

He is survived by his children, Adele Langworthy (Rob) and Clifford Straitiff (Shelly); grandchildren, Heidi Straitiff, Bethany Gillespie and Brandyn Hurd (Tess); great-grandchildren, Jack Gillespie, Christopher Gillespie and Lane Hurd and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his siblings, Florence Wilbert, Ida Straitiff and Doris Barlow and sisters-in-law, Peggy Straitiff, Helen Straitiff and Dorothy Straitiff.

William, “Art”, was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph, John, Paul, Alfred and Charles and his sisters, Ruth and Sara.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church where Rev. Dr. Betty Angelini will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make memorial contributions to the flower fund at the First Presbyterian Church or to Ohio Living Lake Vista Hospice or Activities fund (Please put memo on check telling which fund and direct them to attention of Brian).

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.