William Arthur Burger, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Burger, Sr., 79, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home having fought a courageous battle with cancer for 9 1/2 years.

He was born February 4, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Francis and Iva Belle (Fenton) Burger.

Bill attended Leavittsburg High School before entering the Air Force in 1958. He was stationed on a SAC base in Bangor, Maine. He was honorably discharged in 1961.

Before his retirement, he was employed by Taylor-Winfield in Warren, Ohio as a machinist for 27 years and Fab Art in Youngstown for ten years.

William enjoyed his family very much. He liked to sit on the front porch and visit with anyone who would stop, watch Westerns on TV, play with his ’39 Ford Coupe and going to Camp Lonesome in Benezetta, Pennsylvania with his friend, Barney Rucki.

He was charter member of Warren Township Fire Department at Station #49 on North River Road.

He married the former Martha “Marti” Krieg on June 18, 1961 and they have shared 58 years of marriage and many wonderful memories. She survives him. They are the proud parents of William A. (Melinda) Burger, Jr. of Champion, Ohio and Tina Louise (Scott) Hanson of Bazetta, Ohio. He is also survived by three grandsons, Aaron and Nathan Hanson and Thomas Burger; stepgrandsons, Devon, Kyler and Brennan Baclawski; sister, Marguerite Popielec and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers, Francis Burger, Jr. and James Edward Burger.

Remember him by his quick wit and unbound sense of humor. He was the life of a party.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor William Sprague and Pastor Mark Reese will officiate.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Bill’s family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice for all the good care given to Bill and the support given to his family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 Main Street, # A&B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

