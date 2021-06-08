William Alan Kittle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Alan Kittle, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born March 2, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Alvin Neil Kittle and the late Gretchen (Vanscoy) Kittle.



William was a 1974 graduate of LaBrae High School.

He was employed by Thermatex for over 29 years.

He was a very proud and loyal member of the Moose Lodge.

William enjoyed cooking, canning, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his grandkids.



On June 28, 1975, he married the former Eva Langdon. They shared 45 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



He is survived by his wife, Eva Kittle of Newton Falls, Ohio; daughter, Amanda (Frank) Sweeney of Newton Falls, Ohio; son, Ben (Leanne) Kittle of Newton Falls, Ohio; brothers, Roger (Loretta) Kittle of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Willis Kittle of Champion, Ohio and grandchildren, Jacob, Brendan, William, Wyatt, Valerie and Lydia.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patricia Kittle.



No services will be held at this time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

