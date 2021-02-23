William A. Sasse, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Sasse, 76, of Cortland, died early Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Center in Cortland.



“Bill” as he was affectionately known, or “Gus” by his childhood friends, was born August 28, 1944 in West Seneca, New York, the son of the late Howard and Cora Sasse.



Bill was educated in New York and he worked as a financial advisor for American Express Financial for several years, prior to owning and operating his own firm, WS Investments, for the past ten years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War.



He married the former Patricia A. Gatten on March 22, 1989. They shared almost 32 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason and had served as Worshipful Master with Cortland Lodge 529. He was also very involved with the Make A Wish Foundation and served as a Wish Granter for many children.

His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren, whose functions and sporting events he never missed. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his wife, Bill is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Barr, of Cortland; six grandchildren; Tara, Victoria, Javon, Jatise, Blaine and Peyton; two great granddaughters; Khloe and Kehlani; two great-grandsons soon to be born; Roman August and Bentley James and his beloved cat, Bubby.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julie Quinn Powell and a sister, Joette Sasse.



Private services will be held for the family.



Bill will be laid to rest in the West Mecca Cemetery, Mecca Twp.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Make A Wish Foundation.



Arrangements for Mr. Sasse are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

