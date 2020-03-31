William A. Bowser, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Bowser, 78, of Newton Falls, passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born May 27, 1941 in Massillon, a son of Lawson and Dorothy (Manson) Bowser.

Bill worked as a self employed mechanic for many years.

He is survived by two children; Loretta (George) Banks of Warren and Lawson Bowser of Washington, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.