Willard Marvin Simmons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Marvin Simmons, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 27, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Williams Simmons I and the late Mary R. (Martin) Simmons.



He worked as a maintenance man at Steel City for about 26 years and then started work at Dinesol Plastics for the last 11 years.



Willard was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and golfing. He was very handy and enjoyed working on peoples homes.



Left to cherish his memory is his companion of 26 years and fiancee, Sandy M. Rodemoyer of Warren, Ohio; son, Joseph E. (Heidi Smith) Simmons of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Amanda L (Roger Pack) Simmons of West Farmington, Ohio; stepsons, Neal (Michelle Canestraro) Rodemoyer and Christopher (Tish) Wensel; sister, Cindy (Don) Blackshere of Cortland, Ohio; twin brother, William Simmons II of Cortland, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, Rebecca, Joseph, Bailey and Jordan Simmons, Aleeyah and Zachary Pack and Hannah Mae and Bryce Rodemoyer and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Carolyn M. Krokoski and Lucia Cherry.



In accordance with his wishes there will be no services and arrangements are being made by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home for cremation. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willard, please visit our Tribute Store.

