CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ray Pegg and the late Roxie (Phillips) Pegg.

Modean was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed by Packard Electric and was the owner of The Clothes Rack consignment store.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, vacationing in Florida and crocheting. Modean loved music and dancing. She had good luck when gambling with family and friends.

Modean was a true friend to many and was loved by all who knew her. Even when things were difficult with cancer, she would try to make others laugh.

Modean married Robert W. Huff on May 26, 1960; they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised four amazing children, Timothy Robert (Frank Meekins) Huff of St. Petersburg, Florida, Monica Lynn (John ) Dascenzo of Canton, Ohio, Thomas Scott Nelson (Heather Conklin) Huff of Cortland, Ohio and Michelle Lynn (Dave) Huzl of North Royalton, Ohio. Modean was a devoted wife and mother. She had an amazing bond with all eight grandchildren, Olivia Huff, Makenzie (Louis) Dascenzo Thomas, Drew Dascenzo, Jacob and Carter Huff, Brooke, Cole and Carson Huzl and great-granddaughter, Mayah Huff. She is also survived by sister, Mary Jo Truhan of Brookfield, Ohio and sisters-in-law, Jessica Pegg of Niles and Pat Pegg of Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Lee Pegg, James Pegg, Sr. and Phillip Pegg and brother-in-law, Daniel Truhan.

Modean was a beautiful soul who showed love to everyone who entered her path. She was the glue of her family and will be missed dearly by all.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

