Whitney L. Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Whitney Lynne Smith, 31, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 1, 1989 in San Francisco, California, a daughter of David P. Smith and Margaret A. Johnson. Whitney was adopted by David and Margaret and she moved to Riverside County in California. This is where she grew up, along with her younger siblings until her parents made the move to Pennsylvania during Whitney’s pre-teen years.

She enjoyed music, singing, poetry and drawing. Whitney loved fashion since she was a young girl. What interested her most was hair and makeup styles. She was often changing her look to stand out or “be pretty”. Whitney was also a fan of Tattoo art.

Whitney loved to give and receive hugs. She was outgoing, creative, tough and had a smile that could light up any room.

She is survived by her brother, Hayden Smith of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; sister, Caitlyn Smith; Aunt, Ann Smith; great-grandfather, Bill; Uncle, Sean Smith (Uncle BUDAH); Aunt, Kathy Smith and Uncle, Danny Smith, all of California.

She was preceded in death by her Parents.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.