WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy D. Wayt, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late LaClair and the late Thelma (McIntyre) O’Neal.

Wendy was a beautician, homemaker and former owner of Gifts from the Cottage.

She attended and was actively involved with Northeast Christian Church and fostered over 50 children in a 20 year period.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Wayt of Warren, Ohio, whom she married September 14, 1968; children, Abbie Wayt of Nashville, Tennessee, Sarah (Dale) Kesterson of Dayton, Ohio, Katie (Pat) McGuire of Champion, Ohio, Noah (Nicole) Wayt of Warren, Ohio, Meg (Greg) Click of Warren, Ohio and Alex Wayt of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Alfred and David; sister, Bonnie and nine grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kerin Denna.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.