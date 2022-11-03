SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne William Strock, 66, passed away in his sleep, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 5, 1956, in Warren, the son of the late William and Elda (Hanna) Strock.

Wayne was a 1974 graduate of Southington Chalker High School.

His employment began at an early age and included; Southington School, Quality Matchplate, Litz Masonry, Maintenance at an apartment complex in Boulder, Colorado (as place he had hitchhiked to) and upon returning to Ohio, as a union carpenter for local 171, from which he retired.

As a free spirit, Wayne enjoyed his 1974 Norton Commando, concerts and gatherings with friends and Family. A tremendous storyteller, he could have you laughing no matter how often you heard the story. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, The History Channel, old guitars and old motorcycles. He rooted for the Browns, Buckeyes, Cavs, Indians and the Wildcats of Southington.

Wayne is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Denise West and her daughter, Dana; two brothers, Tom (Fran) Strock of Southington and Don (Pat) Strock of Champion; two sisters, LeAnn (Randy) James of Tampa, Florida and Kathy (Rich) Hunter of Champion; a brother-in-law, Gerald Middleton, as well as his dogs, Lucy, Lola and Ziggy.

He joins those that have gone on before him: his parents, Bill and Elda Strock and a sister, Carole Strock (Gerald) Middleton.

In honor of Wayne’s’ wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Please make any memorial donations to the Southington Fire Department, 4361 State Route 305, Southington, OH 44470.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, the obituary can be viewed and comments left at carlwhall.com.