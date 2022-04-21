CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Norman Webb, 91, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his daughter’s home surrounded by family.

He was born January 16, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late Norman Webb and Laverne Bemus Webb.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Copperweld Steel Corporation after 32 years of service.

He enjoyed his farming, tending to his large garden canning the produce from the garden and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gene) Weaver of Southington, Ohio; three stepdaughters, Janet Sly of Mesopotamia, Ohio, Faye (Doug) Bradley of North Madison, Ohio and Carol Steven of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Elayne (Will) Harshman, Matthew (Veronica) Weaver and Paul (Melissa) Weaver and six stepgrandchildren, Kristen (Luke) Falies, Lindsay (Aaron) Lamm, Suzette (Scott) Heinkle, Kenneth Sly, Richard Bradley and Megan Scott. Also surviving is a sister, Laveeda Smith of Alcorn, Wisconsin, along with several great-grandchildren and Leon, Robin and Anthony Walk, neighbors and friends that have been his angels on earth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Webb; a son, Martin Webb; a stepson, Kenny Morrison; two brothers, Wilbur and Melvin Webb; two stepgrandsons, Brian and Tom; a stepgranddaughter, Kim and a stepson-in-law, Eddie Sly.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Parkinson’s Foundation and/or Wounded Warriors, in his memory.

The family would like to thank Akeso Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion they provided to Wayne.

