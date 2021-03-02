Wayne L. “Cowboy” House, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. “Cowboy” Housel, 77, of Cortland, passed away peacefully at his home with his three children by his side, early Monday morning, March 1, after a long battle with cancer.



He was born November 19, 1943 in Warren, a son of the late Ward R. and Nellie Mae (Finlaw) Housel.



A lifelong resident of Bazetta Township, he began his career as a millwright and machine repairman and worked for the former Paulson Rubber in Garrettsville for many years. He spent the majority of his years working in the machine shop for Napa Auto Parts in Champion.



Wayne was very handy and he loved classic muscle cars, drag racing and motorcycles. He also enjoyed NASCAR, farming, horses and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.



Wayne will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his children, Keith W. (Theresa) Housel of Cortland, Kelly E. (Edward) O’Malley of Shalersville and Karla S. Housel of Fowler. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brandon, Trent, Tyler (Sarah), Jessica and Amber; great-grandchildren, Caleb, CJ, Casper and Annessa; a stepson, Jeremiah Fike of Fowler; a brother, Don (Sally) Housel of Champion; two sisters, Lois Gadd of Champion and Carol Wasco of Monroe Falls and his beloved horse, Chance.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Donations can be made in his memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements for Mr. Housel are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.