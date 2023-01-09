WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Allen Thorne, 58, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 8, 1964, in Vineland, New Jersey, a son of the late James Thorne and Dora (Fox) Thorne.

Wayne loved building models, tinkering and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Tiffany (Jeremy Morgan) Browning of Warren, Ohio, Miranda Thorne, Daisy (Tony Diaz) Thorne of Warren, Ohio and Wayne Thorne, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; mother, Dora (Fox) Thorne; brothers, Dwayne Thorne and Daniel Thorne; sisters, Penny Rogers, Denise Thorne, Melissa Wiggins and Kimberly Bates and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Thorne.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.