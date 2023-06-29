WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren B. Stevens, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 17, 1934, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the son of the late Bradford T. and the late Adela M. (Smith) Stevens.

Warren was a veteran of the United States Army having served from December 20, 1955 until December 15, 1958.

He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

He was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church and was involved with the men’s group. Warren loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Bokesch of Youngstown, Ohio, Eric (Michelle) Stevens of Howland, Ohio and William (Andrea) Stevens of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Arlene, Joan, and Janet; grandchildren, Eric, Jr., Jenna, Brice, Tyler, Dominic and Noah and great-grandchildren, Charli Rose, Tucker and Theo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Williams; and sister, Pat.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Champion Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.