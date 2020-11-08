Wanita Lynn Reeder, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanita Lynn Reeder, 70, of Champion, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 20, 1950 in Chardon, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Ely, Sr. and the late Audrey Leona (Springer) Ely.

On August 4, 1969, she married Warren David Reeder, who survives.

Wanita was a graduate of Berkshire High School of Burton, Class of 1969.

She worked several different jobs with her last being at Big Lots in Champion.

Wanita enjoyed making holiday cards for friends and family, as well as collecting banana stickers and drying “weeds”.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Warren David Reeder of Champion, Ohio; sons, David Danell (Charlene) Reeder of Warren, Ohio and Matthew Todd (Trisha) Reeder of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Carolyn Beth Barnett of Freedom, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Mary, Zandra and Fidelia; great-grandchildren, Melody and David, as well as sisters, Linda Kurn and Jennie Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Ely; brother, George Ely, Jr. and her parents.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

