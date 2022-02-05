NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda A. Kalish, 92, of North Bloomfield, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Legacy Assisted Living.

She was born August 4, 1929, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Tolpa.

Wanda was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School.

She married the love of her life, Louis Kalish on June 5, 1948. They were married nearly 60 years until his passing in 2008. Together they had six children. Being a wife, mom and homemaker were what gave Wanda joy in her life.

In her younger years, she raised a garden, planted flowers and loved to sew.

She loved cats, especially her faithful Siamese cat, Sam.

Survivors include her six children, Gregory M. (Becky) Kalish of Bristolville, Mark S. (Bernadette) Kalish of North Bloomfield, Mary M. (John) Massey of Ukiah, California, Luanne (Jim) Dvorak of Burton, John M. (Robin) Kalish of Bristoville and Patricia L. (John-deceased) Sawyer of Port Clinton. She also was grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Sawyer; her brother, Joe Tolpa and her granddaughter, Jamie Marie Dvorak.

Cremation will take place and a family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Country Neighbors, 39 South Maple Street, Orwell, OH 44076.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

