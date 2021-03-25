Walter R. Trumbull, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter R. Trumbull, 86, of Cortland, died late Tuesday evening, March 23, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born January 3, 1935 in Warren, a son of the late Ward W. and Leola Jane (Evans) Trumbull.



Walter was a 1953 graduate of Fowler High School.

He spent his adult life farming, and after retiring he worked for Agri-King Sales and Service for several years.



He married the former Shirley A. Chilson on September 6, 1958. They shared almost 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death April 6, 1998.



Walter was a member of the Cortland United Methodist Church, the NRA and the NFO (National Farmers Organization). He also served on the Fowler Township zoning committee and was very involved with the Fowler Historical Society. He enjoyed attending church, gardening, hunting and playing cards.



Walter is survived by his three children, James (Evelyn) Trumbull of Cortland, Nancy (Thomas) Treffert of Johnston and Kevin (Chulai) Trumbull of Champion. He also leaves behind a sister, Alice Cook of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.



Besides his wife and parents, Walter was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters and a granddaughter, Hannah Trumbull.



Private funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. A celebration of his life is being planned for at a later date.



Walter will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory.

