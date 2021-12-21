WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Joseph Zienkiewicz, Jr., 63 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 7, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Walter V. and Nora Lee (Sanders) Zienkiewicz.

Walter was a 1976 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He retired from Concord Steel after 32 years of service.

He was a member of the Harley Davidson Club.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel W.A. Zienkiewicz of Warren, Ohio and Adam Zienkiewicz of Florida; daughter, Emma Woodward of Boston, Massachusetts; four brothers and sisters; grandson, Gannon Paul Zienkiewicz; granddaughter, Evelyn Claire Zienkiewicz along with two other grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann H. (Brant) Zienkiewicz.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

