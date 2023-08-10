WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Frederick Bailey, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 20, 1945, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, the son of the late Buford “Edward” and Marcella (Saul) Bailey.

Walter worked at Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown for 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Howland, where he served on the bus ministry for many years. He loved his family, friends and spreading the word of God.

Walter leaves his wife of 57 years, Leona (Drummond) Bailey, whom he married September 17, 1966; daughter, Sherry Jacobs of Howland, Ohio; granddaughter, Corinne (Ryan) Martin of Howland, Ohio; sisters, Marlene Young of Niles, Ohio, Gloria Kellar of Florida and Julie Ewing of Berlin Center, Ohio and brother, Rick Bailey of Fowler, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Bowman and Dorothy Ankerson and brothers, Charles Bailey, Roland Bailey and Warren Bailey.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 E. Market Street, Warren, where Pastor Ron Starcher will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.