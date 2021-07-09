Walter Eugene Danko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Eugene Danko, 76, of Warren, Ohio, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 9, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Paul Peter Danko and the late Lydia Catherine “Kate” (Harvey) Danko.

On December 21, 1966 he married Mary K. “Kathy” Simpson and they spent the last 54 years together.



Walter was a graduate of Champion High School Class of 1963.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Walter worked as a steel worker at Brainard Strapping and most recently Novelis.



Walter was a founding member of Champion Church of the Nazarene.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to car shows. He golfed on the Sharon Steel league and also bowled on the St. Peter and Paul bowling league. He enjoyed rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as Cleveland Indians and Browns. Most of all though, he loved his family.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Mary K Danko of Warren, Ohio; son, Walter E. “Gene” (Kim) Danko, Jr. of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Teresa (Mike) Culver of Mecca, Ohio; son, James Danko of Warren, Ohio; brother, Paul E (Dorothy) Danko of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Sharon Danko, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Danko; sister, Joyce Mark, as well as two great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Matthew Slater will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.