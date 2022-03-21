WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Wheeler, 89, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 27, 1932, in Creekside, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Murray J. and Thelma (Lohr) Fairman.

On March 3, 1956, she married Alvin Wheeler and they just celebrated their 66th anniversary.

Virginia was a 1951 graduate of Indiana High School in Pennsylvania.

Virginia was employed at Geauga Industries and Flambeau Plastics in Middlefield.

She loved planting flowers, especially cactus and had a house full of plants. Close friends nicknamed her “Cactus Belle”. She especially liked working in the garden. Virginia collected bells and got other family members collecting them for her.

She is survived by her husband, Alvin Wheeler of West Farmington, Ohio; daughter, Thelma Genevieve McGann of Boardman, Ohio; son, Rick Wheeler of N. Port, Florida; grandchildren, Tina Anthony of West Chester, Ohio, J.D. Anthony of West Chester, Ohio, Sean McGann of Warren, Ohio, Brittany Wheeler of Painesville, Ohio, David Wheeler of Middlefield, Ohio and Steven Wheeler of North Carolina and brothers, Roy of Port Lions, Alaska, Blaine of Bonneau, South Carolina and Gary of Weedville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet and brother, Murray, Jr.

A private graveside service will be held.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.